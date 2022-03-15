Red Wave: Republican Leads Poll to Be Next Governor of New York

Millions of New Yorkers are fed up with the Democrats and are poised to vote for a Republican governor for the first time in 27 years, according to a new poll.

The Republican candidate for New York governor, Rep. Lee Zeldin, released an internal poll Monday showing that he will likely beat Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul at the next election.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email * Δ

The internal campaign survey, first reported by the New York Post, revealed that he would receive 45.5 percent of the vote, slightly edging out the Democrat’s 44 percent.

“Over the last year, we have built an unparalleled movement, powered by thousands of volunteers, tens of thousands of grassroots donations and scores of New Yorkers who are waking up and all in to Save Our State,” Zeldin told the Post.

Breitbart.com reports: The survey asked 800 voters and was conducted by John McLaughlin & Associates. There was no margin of error given, but the Post mentioned that the results are within the margin.

“These numbers aren’t because of luck. They’re thanks to hard work, the right message, strategy and execution, and also taking absolutely nothing for granted,” Zeldin added.

🚨New Poll: Zeldin Takes LEAD Over Hochul!



Just released poll shows we're LEADING Hochul 45.5% to 44% in the race for Gov!



For the Zeldin-Esposito ticket, losing is not an option. We are going to win this race, because we HAVE to win this race. https://t.co/2b7youLviL — Lee Zeldin (@leezeldin) March 14, 2022

The survey said that crime was their top issue in the state, while one in five of the voters said it was their top concern. There was also 17 percent who said taxes were their top concern.

This is a major plus for a Republican running in the state. Last year, the Democrats running the state raised the taxes and approved, what appears to be a very unpopular, no-cash bail law.

The respondents were also asked about President Joe Biden where only 43 percent approved of Biden, while 55 percent disapproved. In the 2020 presidential election, Biden received over 60 percent of the vote in the Empire State.

Only 44 percent of the respondents approved of Hochul, with 48 percent disapproved.

“As we continue to get our message out coming off of this month’s Republican and Conservative Party conventions and after airing television and radio ads statewide since the beginning of February,” Zeldin added. “It’s never been more clear that we have the issues on our side, we have the momentum of our side, and there’s a big red wave headed straight for New York in 2022.”

Although Zeldin received the nomination from the state Republican Party convention earlier this month, he still has to win the primary race. Andrew Giuliani, former Westchester County Executive Rob Astorino, and businessman Harry Wilson are also running the primary.