Red Alert: UN and WEF Sign Agreement to ‘Accelerate’ Agenda 2030

The United Nations has signed an agreement with Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum (WEF) to “jointly accelerate” Agenda 2030.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres witnessed the signing of a memorandum of understanding with Klaus Schwab to usher in Agenda 2030. Citizens of the US and other Western democracies have not been consulted or informed by their governments or media about Agenda 2030.

“Today the Secretary General and Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum will witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding on a strategic partnership between the UN and the World Economic Forum,” announced a UN spokesman on Wednesday.

The strategic partnership “outlines areas of co-operation to deepen engagement between the two institutions and to jointly accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda.“

Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum and UN General Secretary Antonio Guterres signed an agreement to accelerate Agenda 2030. pic.twitter.com/xDIKtuQbMn — Ninnyd 🇬🇧❤️🇺🇸 Waiting~4~the Revolution (@ninnyd101) May 4, 2022

Tellingly, the historic and disturbing announcement regarding the implementation of Agenda 2030, which nobody in the US was consulted on or agreed to, received absolutely no coverage in the bought-and-paid-for mainstream media.

You should not be surprised by this development — if you have been paying attention. The plan has been in the works for millennia.

More than two thousand years ago, the Greek philosopher Plato came up with the idea constructing the state and society according to an elaborate plan.

Plato wanted “wise men” (philosophers) at the helm of the government, but he made it also clear that his kind of state would need a transformation of the humans.

With the foundation of the United Nations and the World Economic Forum, the drive to advance the programs of eugenics and transhumanism has taken a big leap forward.

Together with the activities of the World Economic Forum, they have the stage to initiate the great reset that is going on currently.

With the pronouncement of a pandemic, the goal of comprehensive government control of the economy and society has taken another leap toward transforming the economy and society.

Freedom faces a new enemy. The tyranny comes under the disguise of expert rule and benevolent dictatorship. The new rulers do not justify their right to dominance because of divine providence but now claim the right to rule the people in the name of universal health and safety based on presumed scientific evidence.

If you love freedom, it is time to fight like hell.