‘Recent’ Photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Taken Last November

February 18, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai News, US 0

The ‘recent’ photo of Ruth Bader Ginsburg released by the mainstream media as ‘proof’ of her whereabouts was actually taken in November, 2018. 

The mainstream media collectively cheered last week when the 86-year-old Supreme Court Justice allegedly returned to the Supreme Court after cancer surgery.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Ginsburg reportedly made an appearance at a concert celebrating herself ion February 4th although no photos were released of her at the event.

Ginsburg returned to the Supreme Court on Friday.

But so far there are no new shots of the 86-year-old justice.

The New York Times featured image was actually taken in November.

