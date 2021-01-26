RECALL NEWSOM: California Governor Forced to Ease Lockdown One Week After Biden Inauguration

California Governor Gavin Newsom is set to ease the lockdown across the entire state this week based on data that’s not publicly available, leading some to accuse him of playing politics with people’s lives.

“Multiple sources tell me Governor Newsom will lift the stay at home order on all regions in California tomorrow,” tweeted journalist Ashley Zavala.

“All counties will go back to the tier system, sources say. Most will return to the purple tier— allowing the reopening of outdoor dining, indoor salons.”

Zavala added that the decision to open up was “based off ICU projections for the next four weeks statewide,” but that the data is “not publicly accessible.”

This is apparently based off ICU projections for the next four weeks statewide, sources say.



Those projections are not publicly accessible. — Ashley Zavala (@ZavalaA) January 25, 2021

RELATED: Push to Recall California Gov. Newsom Attracts Whopping 1.2 Million Signatures

Summit.news reports: Although COVID-19 cases in California have been falling in recent days, on January 21st the state recorded its highest daily death toll ever, registering 740 fatalities.

Given the timing of the decision, coming less than a week after Joe Biden’s inauguration, many respondents argued that Newsom had deliberately delayed opening up so as not to help Donald Trump, who was an opponent of lockdowns throughout the final months of his presidency.

“So obvious that the left used all of this as a ploy to win the election. Miraculously everything is fine 5 days after the inauguration. Don’t want old Joe looking bad do they?” commented one Twitter user.

“Covid is suddenly going away,” remarked another.

“So, everything is now just fine, not because of the numbers (they had their highest death count EVER just 3 days ago), but clearly because of a change in national administration makes making everybody scared and economically destroyed is no longer desired,” added another.

Others said that ICU capacity in many areas was still dangerously low and that Newsom had jumped the gun in making the call.

Back in November, Newsom was slammed for attending a dinner at an upmarket French restaurant while failing to follow his own COVID-19 protocols.