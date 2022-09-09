‘Real UFO’ Caught On Camera By World’s Top University Professor

A top university professor has released video and pictures of a real UFO captured in Norway.

The UFO in the video and pictures below comes from Erling P. Strand, an assistant professor in the Faculty of Computer Sciences at Østfold University College, Remmen in Halden.

The footage was captured by the Hessdalen Interactive Observatory at Østfold University College.

Thepulse.one reports: As far as I know, it’s the only official 24 hour UFO observatory in the world (except for our governments, of course). Radar and cameras have tracked and filmed numerous inexplicable phenomena in this area, with the fastest one recorded at an astonishing 30,000 km per hour.

Landings have also been reported, and conclusive evidence showing earth samples have also been taken. The observatory sits on the SKARVAN mountain top at 975m altitude. The observatory consists of 3 containers equipped with sun-cells and methanol fuel cell for power supply. It has kitchen, toilet and accommodation for 4 researchers at all seasons. In this subarctic area, temperatures can fall below -30 Celcius and wind speed can pass 32m/s during winter storms.

“The light phenomena here in Hessdalen, Norway started in late ’81 with a lot of sightings. At the most it was 20 sightings a week. The local people here started to see the light down in the valley, sometimes close to their houses, and they were wondering, what could this be?” Erling P. Strand, The Day Before Disclosure

One week during September 2007, a major survey was carried out by the university scientists assisted by students with several observation units. On the fourth night of the survey, something special happened. Below is footage taken from the film The Day Before Disclosure, written and produced by Filmaker Terje Toftenes.

The film has footage of multiple instances documented by the observatory as well as more information on this particular area of Norway. You can find more at the observatory’s website and see some examples published later in the article.

The first bit you see in the video is what showed up when Strand and his students were conducting research. Although it’s dark, you can hear the excitement of Strand as well as the students as they scream with joy. The second piece of footage within the clip below, where it cuts to shortly after, is another incident that was filmed by the observatory.

In August 2000 a team of Italian physics scientists, working in collaboration with Norwegian colleagues from Østfold College, carried out an instrumental expedition in Hessdalen (Norway). The mission was aimed at studying unexplained anomalous atmospheric luminous phenomena occurring in the Hessdalen valley. It was just the first of a series of future scientific missions planned by the joint Italian-Norwegian EMBLA Project.

Their work was published here. Below is one example of a variety of phenomena they witnessed.

Below are some images shared in the publication:

Figure 6. Pulsating light sighted from Aspåskjölen (TYPE 1). ABOVE. The present image is the result of summation of 15 (1/25 sec) close video frames (video acquired by J. Monari and processed by M. Teodorani). BELOW LEFT. This frame was obtained when the light, which shows a saturated core, was at the maximum intensity (video acquired by J. Monari and processed by J. Monari and M. Teodorani). BELOW RIGHT. 3-D Point Spread Function of the same light at maximum.

Below is a picture of students and scientists examining a two ton piece of turf that was cut out in the area using laser precision. It was lifted and placed a few meters away. There was no sign of machinery or people.

Below is another picture from the observatory, also used as as the cover photo for this article. It’s one of many that continue to be completely unexplained to this day.