Real-Life Survivor of Hitler’s Germany Tells Liberals They Remind Her of Nazis

A real-life survivor of Hitler’s Germany gave self-righteous liberals and leftists a major reality check when she told them that American liberals are the extremist group that most closely resemble the Nazis she grew up with.

IJR spoke with Marion Ingeborg Andrews, who goes by Inga, after the election of Trump. Inga was born in Dusseldorf, Germany in 1940 during Hitler’s reign of terror.

While most American kids were playing with friends, Inga was hiding in air raid shelters and helping clean up the rubble from destroyed buildings to rebuild her city.

Inga had some choice words for protesters in the streets who periodically enjoy destroying property and making America burn:

“America needs to grow up. The young people who are rioting and destroying property, who have no respect for elders and freedom of speech, I was so proud to become a citizen of this country.”

“What is going on in this country is giving me chills. Trump is not like Hitler. Just because a leader wants order doesn’t mean they’re like a dictator.

“What reminds me more of Hitler than anything else isn’t Trump, it’s the destruction of freedom of speech on the college campuses — the agendas fueled by the professors.

“That’s how Hitler started, he pulled in the youth to miseducate them, to brainwash them, it’s happening today.”

Andrews drove home her point further for the younger generation:

“It saddens me that we are teaching garbage in the schools and in the college. We don’t teach history anymore. History repeats itself over and over.

“The kids out there today haven’t ever lived through a war like I did. I remember sitting in a rock pile, cleaning rocks, to rebuild Germany. I remember eating maple leaves and grass to survive.”

She later made it to the U.S. when her mother married an American, but her journey wasn’t without hurdles.

Inga Marion Andrews as a young child in 1940s Germany.

“It took six years because she had worked in Germany. It took six years to clear her to be able to be married. Then when you married an American, because we were the enemy, you had to wait.

“We had to go from Heidelberg to Bremerhaven where another camp was. This camp was run by the U.S. military. They vetted us in both places. There were all these German brides with their children and families who had to be vetted again for three of four days before they could get on the ship.

“The ship we took was the U.S.S. Washington. We arrived in New York in March of 1953. My mother, Meta Weinbach, and I still had the last name Muller.

“So we had a vetting process like what we are going through now because you have to have this to make the country safe.”

Inga Andrews was overjoyed after arriving in the United States, the land of the free.

Andrews continued to speak about her passionate desire to become an American and how she embraced America’s culture and values:

“At school, they put me in first grade even though I was a teenager because I didn’t speak English. The teachers would take time at their lunch time to teach us how to speak English.

“But they came to find out that I was hiding in the bathroom stall with my legs up eating my braunschweiger and onion sandwich, so nobody would talk to me.

“Still, I had a burning desire to be an American. I went to night school to learn English. I would practice English without a German accent. I didn’t want to be German. I wanted to be an American.

“When I was fourteen, I was working in a drug store reading comic books. Through reading comic books, I developed my English skills.

“We would go to the malls and we wouldn’t speak our foreign language, we would speak English. Because we believed we needed to honor the country that opened its doors for us. It was rude to do otherwise.”

Andrews returned to the present day with a message for liberals attacking freedom of speech:

“Professors shouldn’t be telling their students to go after freedom of speech. They should be telling them that this is the greatest country in the world.

“The demonstrators can’t tell you why they’re demonstrating. I’m not a Republican. I’m not a Democrat. I just want the country to be at peace.

She finished by sharing a personal story.

“I had an aunt who was in the Olympics. My aunt got all this extra stuff from Hitler and was surrounded by this propaganda,” she said, before explaining how she couldn’t keep a relationship with her aunt. “I couldn’t have anything to do with her. Even after the war, she was calling the Jewish people, of whom I was friends with, ‘dirty Jews.’”

“My point in saying all this is that if people aren’t able to see outside of one world view, that’s what happens,” Andrews concluded. “They buy the propaganda. And that’s what is happening today. And if people aren’t educated properly and given the ability to think freely — we will repeat that history.”

Due to numerous inquiries into the authenticity of Inga’s story, she’s provided Independent Journal Review with several pieces of proof to back up her claims.

Her mother, Meta Weinbach’s passport:

Evidence of their time in Heidelberg, Deutschland:

Inga with her father Heinz Muller during World War II:

The postcard she received upon boarding the S.S. Washington. Andrews’s family rode first class:

Her American step-father George Weinbach:

Upon sending these pieces of proof to back up her story, Andrews told us, “It’s exactly what I’ve been saying. Some people want to see through one world view, so they couldn’t even believe the story I lived.”