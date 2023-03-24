Ray Epps Demands That Tucker Carlson Apologise for Ousting Him as a Deep State Goon

Ray Epps has issued a legal threat to Tucker Carlson, demanding that Tucker apologize for ousting him as an FBI agent on national television.

We’ve all seen the video of Epps pretending to be a Trump supporter and inciting people to enter the Capitol, but in his second interview transcript, he claimed he thought the Capitol would be open to the public on January 6.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

In that same interview, he explains what he meant when he texted his nephew to say he was in front of the crowd and “also orchestrated it.”

Twitchy.com reports: The fact-checkers got to work debunking the suggestion by “the crazies” (Kinzinger’s words) that Epps was either a fed or working with the feds, but the allegations just won’t go away. Epps apparently wants to clear his good name and is demanding that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson retract “false and defamatory statements” about him and issue a “formal on-air apology.” That’s not gonna happen.

Through a lawyer, Ray Epps demands Tucker Carlson retract "false and defamatory statements" about accusations he was a Jan 6. gov't provacateur, and issue a "formal on-air apology for the lies" spread on Foxhttps://t.co/Ft77Qa3JhR — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) March 23, 2023

Note that the Times keeps running the photo of Epps not in jail but at home with his wife, going through hell, and not the photos of him inciting people to rush the Capitol.

"Letters seeking retractions and apologies are often sent when lawyers are preparing to file a defamation lawsuit," writes @alanfeuer — Trip Gabriel (@tripgabriel) March 23, 2023

The NYT is an embarrassment — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 23, 2023

Discovery should be fun. Ray is playing with fire. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) March 23, 2023

Tucker could just play the video. — Florida Man in Missouri (@FloridaManInMO) March 23, 2023

🤣 sure Epps wants to take this to court- discovery will be FASCINATING. Hopefully, Epps will take the stand! Love to hear the cross! 🤣 — 🇺🇸 Whistlin’Dixiee🇺🇸 (@whistlingdixiee) March 23, 2023

Seems he doesn't like video of him calling for people to storm the capitol? — Dan Nelson (@IlliniDan2) March 23, 2023

I would love to see this go forward… — Matthew Rosario (@knows_he_doesnt) March 23, 2023

How about Epps provide a formal, on-air apology for stoking insurrection first? — Plim out West (@plimothoutwest) March 23, 2023

That's some funny crap coming from a government provocateur. — Bob Erasmus D4L (@BobErasmus1) March 23, 2023

Expect @TuckerCarlson to have a nightly segment on Ray Epps as he baits him into filing a defamation lawsuit that will give defense counsel carte blanche to engage in extensive discovery. The FBI will pucker. — Sorry Con Excuse Me (@sorryconexcuse) March 23, 2023

Good, time to get the magnifying glass on Epps. I look forward to the answers to a lot of questions about Epps that we Americans have. Maybe even explore the perjury he committed which was proved by Jan 6 security video. Perhaps a subpoena before congress might clear things up. — brian haggard (@BhhagBrian) March 23, 2023

The January 6th committee is the one who needs to retract false statements about Ray Epps, Tucker caught them lying about his testimony red handed!



Btw, all they have are words! Tucker has video and audio. — Chris Jenkins (@ChrisJe40906141) March 23, 2023

In other words, Ray Epps is guilty. Of course. Tucker got it right. And it’s hilarious that he attempts to take on Tucker Carlson. Tucker will eat him for lunch. Easily. — Carl Copsey 🇺🇸 (@CopseyCarl) March 23, 2023

He should agree to go on Carlson’s show to demand that apology in person — after Carlson asks a few questions.