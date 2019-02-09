Raw Video Shows CNN Colluded with Mueller to Film Roger Stone SWAT Raid

Raw video posted to Twitter by a CNN cameraman reveals that Mueller’s FBI colluded with CNN so they could capture the Roger Stone SWAT-style raid last Friday.

Footage posted by freelance cameraman Gilbert De La Rosa shows CNN parked right in front of Stone’s house waiting for the FBI to show up early Friday morning. When the FBI arrive they ignore him as he got out of his vehicle to film, instead of treating him as a potentially armed hostile actor or innocent bystander.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: That the FBI completely ignored De La Rosa as he got out of his vehicle when they arrived indicates FBI agents were told in advance a CNN cameraman and reporter would be on scene waiting to film the pre-dawn raid and arrest of Stone.

Those instructions would have come from higher ups showing that CNN, the FBI Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s office colluded to put CNN front and center for the raid.

Watching the video, it is stunning to see De La Rosa roll down his window and then step out of his vehicle as the FBI agents pull up and exit their vehicles in tactical gear with weapons drawn–and not one FBI agent points his weapon at De La Rosa. They don’t even speak to him to check him out. It’s like he’s part of the FBI team.

Here’s how CNN reported their exclusive on the raid early Friday.

“FBI. Open the door.” Watch exclusive CNN footage of the FBI arresting longtime Trump associate Roger Stone. Stone has been indicted by a grand jury on charges brought by special counsel Robert Mueller. https://t.co/5QHKDB2mfA pic.twitter.com/UeKo7CmXWo — CNN (@CNN) January 25, 2019

President Trump criticized the heavy-handed tactics used to arrest his friend and former campaign adviser Stone. Trump also questioned how CNN was there waiting to film the raid.

Greatest Witch Hunt in the History of our Country! NO COLLUSION! Border Coyotes, Drug Dealers and Human Traffickers are treated better. Who alerted CNN to be there? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2019

CNN replied to Trump:

CNN’s ability to capture the arrest of Roger Stone was the result of determined reporting and interpreting clues revealed in the course of events. That’s called journalism. #FactsFirst https://t.co/71zu7RylxX — CNN Communications (@CNNPR) January 25, 2019

CNN producer David Shortell described in a video report how he and De La Rosa were close enough to see Stone answer the door wearing pajamas and eyeglasses and and hear him identify himself to the agents during the pre-dawn raid. Shortell said he and De La Rosa were moved away from Stone’s house shortly after that. During his report for CNN, Shortell is seen standing in daylight across from an intersection to Stone’s street that is blocked by police cars.

CNN's @davidgshortell was on the ground when Roger Stone was arrested in Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., this morning. He says he was monitoring the situation because of "unusual grand jury activity in Washington D.C. yesterday." https://t.co/Ljjyb8zTVN pic.twitter.com/O5rSFqbOcZ — New Day (@NewDay) January 25, 2019

CNN’s description of their reporting does not explain how they were treated as part of the team by the FBI.

…With all those clues, it was decided to send Shortell from Washington to Florida to stake out Stone’s house Friday morning, just in case the clues did add up to something.

As of Thursday night, neither Stone nor his attorney believed he would be arrested on Friday morning. They also were convinced that Stone would have an opportunity to turn himself in, rather than an unexpected pre-dawn arrest at home.



Shortell and DeLaRosa arrived at Stone’s home at 5 a.m., and the Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, house was totally dark.

For roughly an hour, it wasn’t clear whether the stakeout would turn out to be a bust. But then just after 6 a.m., a number of law enforcement vehicles with lights flashing but no sirens pulled in front of Stone’s home on a darkened street.



About a dozen officers with heavy weapons and tactical vests fanned out across Stone’s lawn. Law enforcement shined a flashlight into Stone’s front door, and one officer rapped against it, shouting “FBI. Open the door.” The agent shouted seconds later: “FBI. Warrant.”…

TGP’s Cristina Laila reported Friday that Judicial Watch is looking at investigating whether the FBI colluded with CNN on the Stone raid: Tom Fitton Threatens FOIA Lawsuit to Uncover How CNN Was Tipped Off on Roger Stone Raid