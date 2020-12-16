Rashida Tlaib: Allah Has Granted Us ‘Opportunity’ to ‘Show the Power of Muslims in Georgia’

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has declared that Allah has granted Georgia the “opportunity” to crush GOP senators in next year’s runoffs.

Republican Senators Kelly Loefller and David Perdue are fighting to save their seats in the runoff elections, scheduled to be held on Jan. 5, 2021.

“I hope that you realize just the opportunity here that Allah has given us to show the power of Muslims in Georgia,” Tlaib said during an online “vote-a-thon.”

“I want people to be like, oh my God, I didn’t even know Muslims are in Georgia. … Exactly! Because we’re going to show them in droves of numbers.”

“I want to, mashallah [what Allah has willed] be able to say, ‘Look at the voting in these precincts and guess what? It was the Muslim vote that delivered Georgia,” Tlaib added.

(Mash’allah is Arabic for, “God has willed,” or “as God willing.”)

WATCH:

Washingtonexaminer.com reports: Fellow “Squad” member Omar also took part in the vote-a-thon, saying, “I do hope that when the election is decided on Jan. 5, and people are able to analyze who came out and voted, we will hear that the Muslims in Georgia were a big part of making the right decision in this historic election.”

Liberal activist Linda Sarsour, another attendee of the vote-a-thon, said the Muslim community can “swing the entire election.”

“You, the Muslim community in Georgia, by yourselves, can literally swing this entire election and send two Democrats to the U.S. Senate, which makes Kamala Harris the deciding vote,” Sarsour said. “And you can actually alleviate harm and suffering on millions of immigrants in this country, particularly on the issue of immigration reform.”

“Let history be made, and let the story be told: On Jan. 5, 2021, it is the Muslim American community, the votes from the Muslim American community in Georgia, that literally helped us win back that Senate and put us back on the path towards winning justice for our community,” Sarsour added.

Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue are set to face off against Democratic challengers Rev. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in runoff races on Jan. 5, which will determine the political party that controls the U.S. Senate for the next two years.