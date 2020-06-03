Rapper Trina Blasted For Calling Looting Protesters ‘Animals That Escaped From A Zoo’

Rapper Trina is facing a backlash on social media for daring to call out the behavior of the violent crowds that joined protests over the death of George Floyd.

The ‘Love and Hip Hop Miami’ star’s comments went viral on social media since being made on her radio show ‘Trick N’ Trina Morning Show’.

Trina is facing backlash for her comments about protesters and saying she’s not scared of the police because she knows her rights.



“Half of y’all marching are not even caring about this man..” 2/2 pic.twitter.com/3bxiZoiexa — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) June 3, 2020

RT reports: Trina called for a stricter curfew in Miami, where she resides to keep the “streets nice and clean.”

“They need to make the curfew at 6pm to 6am, that’s how I feel,” she said. “Keep everybody off the streets, these animals off the streets… acting like they escaped from a zoo. Lock them up at 5pm, so the streets can be nice and clean.”

The current curfew in Miami goes from 9pm to 6am.

Trina’s co-host, Trick Daddy, dismissed her criticisms and argued looters and violent protesters are only a “handful” of the people taking to the streets and they are there for the “wrong reasons.”

“It’s only a handful of them. The rest of us are tired of it, when the police get behind you, and the red and blue lights come on, you’re not supposed to be scared,” he said.

Trina continued offering a different perspective by saying she’s not scared of being pulled over by the police because she’s a law-abiding citizen. She also revealed she’s seen the effects of looting and destroying property through a friend whose marketplace in the city was apparently torn apart by protesters.

Though her co-host seemed to agree with her about being against looters and violent protesters, shining a light on the more negative aspects of the demonstrations was enough to trigger him and other activists online, many of whom called for Trina to be “canceled.”

“To refer to your own as ‘animals’ is so despicable. Thank you for the memories, Trina, but good riddance to you and black celebrities like you. Y’all are failing us,” author Michael Arceneaux tweeted.

Me on my way to sign petitions to get Trina fired from the radio station pic.twitter.com/bvyWHtfPIN — tanny⁷ (@Thatni99aTae) June 3, 2020

Dang Trina. I guess you really don't know NANN. Nuh uh. 😔😔 — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 3, 2020

Despite the backlash, the rapper has not backed away from her comments and told critics on Wednesday she is “ready” to defend her position, a statement she made multiple times on the radio show. She also blasted those arguing against her as “ignorant” and has been going back and forth with critics on Twitter.