Rapper Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” Which SLAMS Cancel Culture Reaches #1 – Media Blackout

The song speaks out against the intolerant left in America today.
Tom MacDonald posted the following on his instagram account:
Headline Planet reported:
After enjoying success with previous releases like “Best Rapper Ever,” Tom MacDonald is again making a splash on the US iTunes store.
Following its release Friday, “Fake Woke” soared to #1 on the US iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Song Sales Chart. It is concurrently up to #2 on the all-genre listing. Only Olivia Rodrigo’s megahit “drivers license” is presently selling at a faster pace.
The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#3), Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” (#5) join “drivers license” and “Fake Woke” in the Top 5.
Not simply attracting attention on iTunes, “Fake Woke” also boasts nearly 1 million views on YouTube.
Here are the lyrics to “Fake Woke”:
I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labeled as controversial
And Cardi B is the role model for twelve year old girls
There’s rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard
But if I mention race in a song I’m scared I’ll get killed for it
It’s backwards, it’s getting exponentially dumb
It’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun
Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom
And now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for Trump
We’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it
‘Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public
As children we were taught how to walk and talk
But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up
Cancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazy
Label everything we say as homophobic or racist
If you’re white then you’re privileged, guilty by association
All our childhood heroes got MeToo’d or they’re rapists
They never freed the slaves
They realized that they don’t need to change
They gave us tiny screens, we think we free ’cause we can’t see the cage
They knew that race war would be the game they’d need to play
For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame
They so fake woke, facts don’t care about feelings
They know they won’t tell me what to believe in
They so fake woke, same old, safe zones
They so fake woke, facts don’t care about your feelings
I think it’s crazy how these people screaming “facts” but they fake woke
Hate their neighbor ’cause he wears a mask or he stays home
Has a daughter but his favorite artist said he slays hoes
Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home
Censorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they erase
There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate
I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name
When the system’s screwing everyone exactly the same
I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family
Without being accused of celebrating native casualties
We got so divided as black and white and political
Republicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberal
Here is the video:
