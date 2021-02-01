Rapper Tom MacDonald’s “Fake Woke” Which SLAMS Cancel Culture Reaches #1 – Media Blackout

Rapper Tom McDonald’s “Fake Woke,” which slams leftist cancel culture, reached Number One on iTunes on Saturday.

The song speaks out against the intolerant left in America today.

Tom MacDonald posted the following on his instagram account:

Headline Planet reported:

After enjoying success with previous releases like “Best Rapper Ever,” Tom MacDonald is again making a splash on the US iTunes store.

Following its release Friday, “Fake Woke” soared to #1 on the US iTunes Hip-Hop/Rap Song Sales Chart. It is concurrently up to #2 on the all-genre listing. Only Olivia Rodrigo’s megahit “drivers license” is presently selling at a faster pace.

The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” (#3), Morgan Wallen’s “Wasted On You” (#4), and Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” (#5) join “drivers license” and “Fake Woke” in the Top 5.

Not simply attracting attention on iTunes, “Fake Woke” also boasts nearly 1 million views on YouTube.

Here are the lyrics to “Fake Woke”:

I think it’s crazy I’m the one who they labeled as controversial

And Cardi B is the role model for twelve year old girls

There’s rappers pushing Xanax at the top of the Billboard

But if I mention race in a song I’m scared I’ll get killed for it

It’s backwards, it’s getting exponentially dumb

It’s more difficult to get a job than purchase a gun

Eminem used to gay bash and murder his mom

And now he doesn’t want fans if they voted for Trump

We’re ashamed to be American, you should probably love it

‘Cause you have the right to say it and not get strung up in public

As children we were taught how to walk and talk

But the system wants adults to sit down and shut up

Cancel culture runs the world now, the planet went crazy

Label everything we say as homophobic or racist

If you’re white then you’re privileged, guilty by association

All our childhood heroes got MeToo’d or they’re rapists

They never freed the slaves

They realized that they don’t need to change

They gave us tiny screens, we think we free ’cause we can’t see the cage

They knew that race war would be the game they’d need to play

For people to pick teams, they use the media to feed the flame

They so fake woke, facts don’t care about feelings

They know they won’t tell me what to believe in

They so fake woke, same old, safe zones

They so fake woke, facts don’t care about your feelings

I think it’s crazy how these people screaming “facts” but they fake woke

Hate their neighbor ’cause he wears a mask or he stays home

Has a daughter but his favorite artist said he slays hoes

Picks her up from school, music slaps on the way home

Censorship’s an issue ’cause they choose what they erase

There’s a difference between hate speech and speech that you hate

I think Black Lives Matter was the stupidest name

When the system’s screwing everyone exactly the same

I just wanna spend Thanksgiving Day with food and my family

Without being accused of celebrating native casualties

We got so divided as black and white and political

Republicans are bigots, libtards if you’re liberal