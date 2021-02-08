Rapper Pitbull: ‘USA Is Worse Than Communist Cuba – Castro Would Be Jealous of Lockdowns’

Rapper Pitbull has issued a stark warning about the threat of communism rising in the USA, revealing that communist dictator Fidel Castro would be “jealous” of the draconian lockdowns across the country.

Before rising to fame, Pitbull was best known as Armando Christian Pérez.

Pérez is a first-generation Cuban-American whose family fled Cuba to America to escape the hell of Castro’s dictatorship.

Theblaze.com reports: “My grandmother fought in the [Cuban] revolutionary war actually with Castro, because everybody thought that Batista was corrupt,” Pitbull told CNN in 2009. “I’m not saying that he wasn’t, but it’s almost like the lesser of two evils. [When she became disillusioned with the Castro government], my mother and my aunt got sent off in an operation called Peter Pan without their parents. She didn’t see her mother for seven years. As far as my father – he came over also. He didn’t come in the Peter Pan, but they fled the country.”

Pitbull appeared on Revolt TV, a music-oriented digital cable television network founded by Sean “Diddy” Combs, where he discussed the dangers of communism.

“My family comes from communism, they fled communism, they had everything taken away from them, everybody got murdered, everybody got killed,” Pitbull said. “That’s the reason me, being a first-generation Cuban American, I look at freedom and I appreciate that s***. I appreciate opportunity. That comes from the fact that Castro took over everything.”

Pérez noted that Fidel Castro would have been jealous of the global lockdowns because of how easily governments were able to get widespread compliance with the effectiveness of the coronavirus lockdowns. Pitbull says that Castro had to have missiles pointed at the U.S. to gain power.

Pitbull talked about big tech censorship and likened it to communism.

“If anybody is not a part of the narrative we gonna take it off online… which to me smells like… communism,” Pérez said.

He told people to stop being “worried about followers and likes, and whose on TikTok and Instagram.”

Pitbull also brought up several conspiracy theories about the coronavirus during the interview.

Pitbull, AKA “Mr. Worldwide,” has said that he would never play a concert in Cuba as long as the communist Castros are in charge of the country.

“I won’t perform in Cuba until there’s no more Castro and there’s a free Cuba,” Pitbull told The Guardian in 2011.

“To me, Cuba’s the biggest prison in the world, and I would be very hypocritical were I to perform there,” he explained. “The people in Cuba, they know what I stand for, and there’s a lot of people in Cuba that stand for the same. But they can’t say it.”

Pérez had strong words against anyone wearing a T-shirt with Marxist Revolutionary guerrilla leader, who is beloved by many liberals and leftists. “It’s like wearing an Adolf Hitler T-shirt and not knowing,” he stated. “You’re gonna offend a lot of people.”