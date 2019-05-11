Pras Michel was indicted Friday for illegally funneling millions of dollars of foreign money into Barack Obama’s 2012 presidential campaign.

The Justice Department accused The Fugee’s rapper of funneling money to pro-Obama super PACs without disclosing the origins of the money, which was reportedly tied to Malaysian businessman, Jho Low.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Jho Low was indicted last year on conspiracy charges related to a scam bilking 1MBD of hundreds of millions of dollars, but will face additional charges along with Pras Michel – Low, however remains at large.

The Justice Department announced Pras Michel was hit with a four-count indictment including conspiracy to defraud the US and making foreign campaign contributions was unsealed Friday in the District of Columbia.

Via the DOJ: