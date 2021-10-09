Rand Paul Warns America: ‘Be Afraid of Your Government – They Have Watchlists of Free Thinkers’

Senator Rand Paul has warned 329 million Americans that they should now “be afraid of your government,” adding that watchlists of free thinkers are actively being compiled by the Biden administration.

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday, Sen. Paul addressed the ongoing attempts by the biden administration to target anti-CRT parents.

“I think criminalizing dissent is something that we should all be appalled with,” Paul told host Ben Domenech.

“I would say be afraid,” he continued. “Be afraid of your government. That’s a sad thing from someone in the government to say, but the thing is, is those lists already exist.”

The Senator went on, “For example, people in northern Virginia that have gone to [protests], have been then sought out by the school council, by the members of the school board and retaliated [against] in a sort of legalistic way to try to put them on some sort of list and chill their speech by letting them know there’ll be a penalty for showing up and protesting.”

Paul noted that the crackdown on free speech is exploding worldwide, warning that “it’s become so normalized to use government to search out and seek out your opponents.”

“There are people I know on the left who should have stepped forward and should have said how wrong it is to use this foreign intelligence court – that uses a standard lower than the Constitution – to go after a political campaign”.

“Yet, the left — once it became about Trump, their hatred of Trump trumped everything else, and I have a feeling and a fear that the left has become more authoritarian than we can really even imagine,” Paul added.

Summit.news reports: Meanwhile, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by Peter Doocy about the National School Boards Association (NSBA) attempting to get the Justice Department to use the PATRIOT Act against parents.

Psaki predictably dismissed and avoided the question: