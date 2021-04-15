Rand Paul Wants Dr Fauci Removed From TV For ‘Fear Mongering’

Senator Rand Paul wants Dr Anthony Fauci to be taken off the airwaves because of his constant “fear mongering”.

During an appearance on Tuesday’s Fox Business, Paul claimed that Fauci has ceaselessly made claims that were not “matched by the science of his own institute.”

The Sentaor, who is also a doctor said: “I so much think Dr. Fauci should be voluntarily removed from TV because what he says is such a disservice and such fear-mongering”

Summit News reports: The Senator pointed in particular to comments made by Fauci earlier this week when he claimed that Americans should still not be socialising together indoors, even if they have been fully vaccinated, comments that contradict CDC findings that vaccinated people cannot transmit the virus.

Paul called Fauci’s demands “ridiculous”, “against the science,” and charged that Fauci could also be “discouraging people” from getting vaccinated.

“People want a reward, rewards work, and your reward if you get the vaccine is you can live your life again, you’re not going to get it or transmit it to people, the likelihood is very, very small, and the risk is such that you could probably go back to living a normal life,” Paul stated.

“So he needs to quit dictating to the entire world how to live and let us make our own decisions,” the Senator urged.

Earlier this week Paul called Fauci a “petty tyrant,” accusing the White House medical advisor of ignoring “100 years of vaccine science”.