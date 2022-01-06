Rand Paul Vows to Prosecute Fauci If Republicans Take Senate: “Justice Is Coming”

Dr. Rand Paul has vowed to prosecute Dr. Anthony Fauci to the fullest extent of the law once Republicans take back the senate.

“I will be chairman of a committee in the Senate. We will use the subpoena power to bring forth all the records,” Fauci declared.

“Right now they send us records. If we ask about their discussions, covering up where the virus came from, its origins in the lab, they white it all out,” he continued.

Beckernews.com reports: Dr. Paul, who has become a Fauci nemesis, blames the NIAID Director for ignoring “natural immunity,” which he says has caused thousands to die.

He made the statements in a recent interview with his dad former Texas Congressman Ron Paul:

Senator Paul wasn’t done with his criticism of Dr. Fauci and the undue influence he holds on the Democratic Party’s elected leaders.

“All these blue state governors listen to him and think that it’s science to close a restaurant at 10 o’clock at night or to say that we have to have 25 percent of patrons,” he said.

“There’s no evidence that any of the mitigation, any of the rules, and mandates changed the trajectory of the virus at all,” he added.

Senator Paul has got into a number of charged confrontations with Dr. Fauci, particularly over the matter of NIH gain-of-function funding.

EcoHealth Alliance documents released in 2021 showed that Dr. Fauci’s heated denials about NIAID funding the Wuhan Institute of Virology were proven to be false.

“If anybody is lying here, Senator, it is you.”



— Dr. Fauci to Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY). pic.twitter.com/mrEQTCHgRN — The Recount (@therecount) July 20, 2021

Dr. Richard Ebright, Board of Governors Professor of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Rutgers University, lays out how the new documents show that Dr. Fauci was “untruthful” about funding gain-of-function research.

The materials show that the 2014 and 2019 NIH grants to EcoHealth with subcontracts to WIV funded gain-of-function research as defined in federal policies in effect in 2014-2017 and potential pandemic pathogen enhancement as defined in federal policies in effect in 2017-present… The materials confirm the grants supported the construction–in Wuhan–of novel chimeric SARS-related coronaviruses that combined a spike gene from one coronavirus with genetic information from another coronavirus, and confirmed the resulting viruses could infect human cells… …and thus not only was reasonably anticipated to exhibit enhanced pathogenicity, but, indeed, was demonstrated to exhibit enhanced pathogenicity. The materials further reveal that the the grants also supported the construction–in Wuhan–of novel chimeric MERS-related coronaviruses that combined spike genes from one MERS-related coronavirus with genetic information from another MERS-related coronavirus. The documents make it clear that assertions by the NIH Director, Francis Collins, and the NIAID Director, Anthony Fauci, that the NIH did not support gain-of-function research or potential pandemic pathogen enhancement at WIV are untruthful.

When asked if the documents show if Dr. Rand Paul was “right,” Dr. Ebright replied: “On this question, yes.”

One thing appears to be certain: If the Republicans do manage to take over the Senate, there is at least one senator who will be on the warpath. That would be Kentucky Senator Rand Paul.