Rand Paul To Introduce Bill Ending The Mask Mandate ‘Farce’ On Planes

Senator Rand Paul is planning to introduce legislation that would scrap the face mask mandate, specifically on airplanes.

Calling the practice a ‘farce’, Paul said he intends to seek a repeal of Joe Biden’s executive order mandating masks on public transportation

In a tweet on Thursday the Kentucky lawmaker said that he will seek “immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes” when the Senate reconvenes next week.

‘Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace!‘ he added

When the Senate returns to session, I will be introducing an immediate repeal of the mask mandate on planes. Enough! Time to stop this farce and let people travel in peace! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 8, 2021

Summit News reports: The Transportation Security Administration has decided to continue its mask mandate at least into September, with fines for those who fail to comply.

According to reports, the FAA has handed out fines to unruly travelers totaling $682,000 this year alone.

Paul has consistently railed against the mask mandate, previously calling it a strategy of government “fear mongering,” “security theater,” and calling for Biden to burn his mask on live TV.

The Senator also made his feelings clear this week regarding Biden’s door to door vaccination “strike forces”.