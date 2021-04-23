Rand Paul Tells Biden To Burn Face Mask On Live TV

Senator Rand Paul has said that if Joe Biden wants Americans to have coronavirus vaccines he should go on live TV and burn his face mask.

Paul was addressing Dr Fauci’s claims that those who have been vaccinated can still transmit the virus and should therefore continue to wear masks.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

The senator said: “If you want more people to get vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off and burn it… light a torch to it, burn his mask and say, ‘I’ve had the vaccine I am now saved from this plague. If you’ll get the vaccine, you can be safe too'”

.@RandPaul: "If Dr. Fauci can prove that people who are vaccinated are spreading the disease, I'll listen to him … but there is no evidence of that.



If you want more people to be vaccinated, Joe Biden should go on national TV, take his mask off, and burn it." pic.twitter.com/9KlS730jQ7 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 21, 2021

Summit News reports: The Senator again accused Fauci of “fear-mongering,” adding that “there’s no evidence” to back up the White House medical advisor’s claims.

“The burden of proof should be on the government to prove we’re spreading it. [If we are] then we’ll listen to them. Instead it sounds like fear-mongering,” Paul urged.

Last week Paul called for Fauci to be “removed from TV because what he says is such a disservice, and such fear-mongering.”

The Senator also labelled Fauci a “petty tyrant,” adding that Fauci “needs to quit dictating to the entire world how to live and let us make our own decisions.”