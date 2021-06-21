Rand Paul: ‘Say It Out Loud – COVID Came From the Wuhan Lab’

Senator Rand Paul warned over the weekend that scientists dismissing the Wuhan lab leak theory have huge conflicts of interest and there is now a mountain of evidence that proves the lab leak theory is correct.

“When you look at COVID-19, it doesn’t even seem to infect bats very well. It doesn’t infect an intermediate animal. They checked 80,000 animals at the wet markets in Wuhan. None of the animals at the wet market would accept COVID-19 or were positive for it,” Paul told Fox News.

“It looks like it’s most well-adapted for humans. So this is worrisome, and yet more evidence that this, in all likelihood, came from the lab,” he added.

“I think if you look back at the last year and you look at the people who are discounting the theory that it originated in a lab, they are precisely the same scientists that were sending the funding to the lab. So, there is a real possibility that they have a conflict of interest,” Senator Paul continued.

Summit.news reports: The Senator has continually pushed back on anti-scientific statements regarding the pandemic made by Anthony Fauci and others including Peter Daszak, who not only funded gain of function research, but has continually pushed for the lab leak theory to be dismissed by the scientific community while being appointed by both the World Health Organisation and The Lancet journal to investigate the origins of the outbreak.

“This may be the biggest scientific error that Dr. Fauci has made so far and continues to make. He’s completely discounting natural immunity – the immunity you get after you’ve had an infection. All of the scientific studies, and I emphasize that ‘all,’ hundreds of studies now show that you do have immunity,” Paul, who has demanded “all records” be released from the NIH, urged.

The Senator continued, “If you discount that and you don’t count it, then Dr. Fauci says ‘Oh no, we don’t have enough people vaccinated, we’re not at herd immunity.’ Now we have to have mandates on the children, and we must force children of all ages to have the vaccine even though they don’t get sick from COVID very often and they almost never die from it.”

“He wants to force the vaccine on them because he makes a scientific error and doesn’t count natural immunity,” Paul emphasised.

Watch:

Paul’s comments come as Joe Biden’s security adviser Jake Sullivan stated that China must allow another investigation of the pandemic origins to be conducted or “face isolation in the international community.”

Sullivan intimated, however, that the Biden administration wants the World Health Organisation to once again lead the investigation, despite the fact that it absolved the Wuhan lab’s possible involvement in a leak after just three hours during its first ‘investigation’.

Watch: