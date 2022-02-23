Rand Paul: ‘New World Order About to Implement Martial Law in the U.S.’

Senator Rand Paul has warned that the ‘New World Order’ are planning to implement Martial Law in America after successfully crushing protestors in Canada .

Appearing on the BASED Politics podcast, Senator Paul described the executive power being wielded by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as “very, very dangerous,” adding “We have the same sort of statutes here, and I have long-time been an opponent of these.”

“We actually have in the United States an Emergency Act that allows the president to shut down the internet,” Paul warned.

Summit.news reports: The Senator further noted that he tried to get Democrats to ally with libertarian-leaning Republicans to restrict emergency power legislation during the Trump administration.

“[Sen.] Mike Lee had some reforms that he put forward on the Emergency Act, and it’s something we should look at, because these things go on and on,” Paul explained.

He added, “There are some emergencies in the U.S. that have been going on for many, many decades. And the president can just renew them every year. There’s no real stopping him.”

“And so the emergency edict that Trudeau has done in Canada allows him to do some horrendous things, allows him to stop travel, allows him to detain people without trial. Now we don’t know that he’s going to do that, but it is very, very worrisome what he might do,” Paul urged, referring back to Trudeau’s crackdown.

Listen:

When Canada became Egypt . . . ruled by emergency edict that allows prohibition of public assembly, travel, and the commandeering of private companies without your day in court.https://t.co/wvX2BydS4x — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) February 16, 2022

Canada has moved to make the asset freezing part of its Emergencies Act, which was used to target supporters of the Freedom Convoy protests, a permanent fixture.

Trudeau vowed this week that emergency measure will remain in place, and the Canadian parliament voted Monday to keep them in force.