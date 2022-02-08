Rand Paul: ‘Mandates Have Always Been about the New World Order Taking Control’

Senator Rand Paul warned Friday that pandemic mandates and restrictions have always been about the ‘New World Order’ getting people to act submissively and relinquish their control to the elites.

Appearing on Hannity, Paul warned “the dirty little secret is it’s always been more about submission.”

“It’s always been more about collectivism. It’s been about growing government power over your lives,” Paul added, “the science has been clear for a long time on masks for children.”

“Sweden didn’t have their school kids wear masks at all. Not one child died. The incidence of the disease and the teachers did not rise, with the kids not wearing masks. I mean, it’s sort of, you know, I worry about the future of America if the Europeans are leading us toward freedom.”

Summit.news reports: Paul also referred to the Canadian trucker convoy standing against mandates, urging that “the Canadians are ahead of us in trying to unwind mandates.”

Referring to Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel’s recent false assertion that unvaccinated children are at risk of contracting “a serious condition,” Paul continued, “We’ve got to stop the ridiculous mandates on children that Dr. Emanuel, that you put forward saying that kids are dying from omicron. The statistics are this and the science is this. The wild variant was a thousand times less deadly for kids than 80-year-olds, and it’s become progressively less dangerous to the delta, to the omicron.”

Paul continued, “As far as whether you vaccinate your kids, that’s up to you. But there should be no mandate.”

“And I think particularly for young males, the evidence is pretty strong now that the more vaccines you give young males, the higher their incidence of myocarditis,” Paul, who is also a doctor asserted.

“If you were asking me about your children, I would get them checked first to see if they’ve already had COVID. If a child has already had COVID, I don’t think they need any treatment,” Paul added.

