Rand Paul Introduces Amendment to Banish Dr. Fauci from Public Life

Senator Rand Paul on Monday introduced an amendment that would banish Dr. Anthony Fauci from public life and prevent him from making public health decisions for millions of Americans.

Paul’s amendment would reorganize NIAID by breaking it up into three separate national research institutes, all with their own independent director, including the National Institute of Allergic Diseases, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the National Institute of Immunologic Diseases.

“We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed ‘dictator-in-chief,’” Paul declared. “No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans.”

“This will create accountability and oversight into a taxpayer funded position that has largely abused its power, and has been responsible for many failures and misinformation during the COVID-19 pandemic,” he warned.

Foxnews.com reports: Each of the three institutes proposed by Paul would be led by a director who is appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate for a 5-year term.

“I’ve been a physician for over 33 years,” Paul wrote in a piece Monday for Fox News Digital. “In all my years studying and practicing medicine, I had never encountered someone with the gall to proclaim himself ‘the science’ and portray anyone opposing him as ‘attacking science.’ That is, until Dr. Fauci became the COVID dictator-in-chief.”

“The biggest lesson we have learned over the last two years is that no one person should have this much unchecked power,” he wrote. “And my amendment, which will get a vote this week, will finally force accountability and fire Dr. Fauci.”