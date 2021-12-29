Rand Paul: Fauci Responsible for Thousands of Deaths Every Month

Senator Rand Paul says Dr. Fauci has the blood of hundreds of thousands of Americans on his hands due to his bias toward jabs.

“I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] de-emphasised the idea that there are therapeutics,” Senator Paul said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report on Monday.

Paul pointed out that Fauci has a long history of a “bias” toward vaccines, stretching back to his disastrous work on AIDS.

“I think Fauci is of the philosophy that vaccines are incredibly successful and are the way to go versus therapeutics, for example. So with regard to AIDS, he was involved as the AIDS epidemic came up, he wanted to develop a vaccine,” Paul continued in the interview.

“There’s nothing wrong with that. He wanted to develop a vaccine. Vaccines can be great for polio or smallpox or wonderful. It didn’t actually work for AIDS.”

Paul has previously said that monoclonal antibodies "are one of the most promising treatments for the virus" after a person has been infected, but that misinformation on the antibody treatment plagues "government bureaucrats."

“Recent data showed that monoclonal antibody treatment cuts the risk of death and hospitalization by 70% in high-risk patients and reduces the chance of infection among a household by 80%,” Paul wrote in a September op-ed . “Monoclonal antibodies have only just begun to be mentioned by the mainstream media, and misinformation still plagues government bureaucrats when discussing this scientifically-backed treatment.”

Fauci has previously noted that monoclonal antibodies are a “ much underutilized intervention ” for COVID-19, but such therapies are often dwarfed by his focus on vaccines.

Just on Monday, the nation’s top infectious-disease expert floated implementing a federal requirement for vaccines for domestic flights in order to increase the number of vaccinated people in the U.S.

“That’s another incentive to get more people vaccinated,” he said during an appearance on MSNBC. “If you want to do that with domestic flights, I think that’s something that seriously should be considered.”

Paul and Fauci have long sparred over the handling of the pandemic, and Paul has accused Fauci of lying about the effectiveness of natural immunity because it “foils his plans to get everybody possible vaccinated.”