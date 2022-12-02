Rand Paul: ‘Fauci Has the Blood of 7 Million People on His Hands’

Senator Rand Paul accused Anthony Fauci on Thursday of being directly responsible for funding dangerous research that killed millions of people, and warned that he “won’t get away with it.”
“Likely there is no public health figure who has made a greater error in judgement than Dr Fauci,” Paul said during a Fox News appearance, adding “the error of judgement was to fund gain of function research in a totalitarian country.”
Fauci funded “research that allowed them to create super viruses, that in all likelihood leaked into the public and caused seven million people to die,” Paul said.
“This is right up there with decisions, some of them malevolent or military to kill millions of people,” The Senator further urged.
Watch:
Summit.news reports: The Senator made the comments after Fauci appeared in a fawning Washington Post interview, where he was labeled a “hero,” complained about being a victim, and couldn’t think of anything he did wrong.
Paul further noted that “It goes to judgement, talk about errors, you think he might apologise to the world… to support that kind of research then look the other way and say nothing to see here, and to cover it up.”
“For the last two years he’s been covering his tracks, but we’ve caught him red handed and he won’t get away,” Paul asserted, adding “historically [Fauci] will be remembered for one of the worst judgments in the history of modern medicine.”
Paul also commented on efforts he is leading to overturn the Biden Administration’s COVID vaccine mandate for military personnel.
“They deserve to have their religious freedom, as well as their medical choices and freedom to decide what goes into their body,” Paul noted.
He continued, “We know this, and this is a scientific fact, the vaccine does not prevent you from getting an infection, it doesn’t prevent you from transmitting an infection, and for young people there isn’t significant evidence to show that it reduces the severity or hospitalisation.”
“The military has become so ‘woke’ and they’re demanding you get a vaccine that you don’t need, so something’s got to change,” the Senator further urged.
