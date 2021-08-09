Rand Paul Encourages People To Defy CDC & ‘Drunk on Power’ Pelosi

Senator Rand Paul has sent his critics into meltown over a video where he encourages Americans to defy Covid-19 regulations, including mask mandates, from “petty tyrant” health officials and the government.

Paul was branded ‘dangerous’ after posting a video to twitter saying:

“It’s time for us to resist. They can’t arrest all of us. They can’t keep all of your kids home from school. They can’t keep every government building closed – although I’ve kept a long list of ones they should”

We are at a moment of truth and a crossroads. Will we allow these people to use fear and propaganda to do further harm to our society, economy, and children?



Or will we stand together and say, absolutely not. Not this time. I choose freedom. pic.twitter.com/XrI2tjdAHW — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2021

RT reports: Paul has been one of the most vocal Republicans opposing proof of vaccination requirements and mask mandates potentially spreading across the US in the face of rising coronavirus cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have faced backlash, mostly from conservative critics, since updating their mask guidance recently to state that even fully vaccinated individuals should be masking up in public if they are in what is deemed a ‘high-risk’ area.

Cities such as Los Angeles have also seen mask mandates return in response to rising cases, which health officials have chalked up to the more transmittable Delta variant and lagging vaccination rates.

The new mandates that push people to get vaccinated come from “petty tyrants and feckless bureaucrats,” Paul said in the video.

“We can simply say no, not again,” he added about the potential of pandemic-era lockdowns returning.

Paul has specifically targeted health officials such as White House medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci in the past for their changing positions on masks and support of lockdowns and vaccine mandates – he’s even called on the Department of Justice to investigate Fauci over whether he lied to Congress about funding gain-of-function research. In his video, Paul set his sights on Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and the potential that the House Speaker could mandate vaccines for the Capitol, something multiple Democrat lawmakers have been pushing for.

“Nancy Pelosi – you will not arrest or stop me or anyone on my staff from doing our jobs,” the Republican senator said. “We have all either had Covid, had the vaccine, or been offered the vaccine. We will make our own health choices. We will not show you a passport, we will not wear a mask, we will not be forced into random screening and testing so you can continue your drunk-with-power reign over the Capitol.”

Paul, a medical doctor who was the first senator to be diagnosed with Covid-19, has caused outrage among his liberal critics with his latest defiant video, with some taking his words as “dangerous” anti-vaxx rhetoric.