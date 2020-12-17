Rand Paul: Dems STOLE Election Using COVID as Excuse to Change Law

Senator Rand Paul accused states of stealing the election for Democrats, claiming they used COVID as an excuse to change election law.

In an interview with Fox News on Wednesday, Paul was asked about voter fraud, including allegations that over 1,700 voters illegally submitted two ballots in Georgia.

“You’d think that all of this would be investigated and tried to be fixed before the election,” Paul warned.

– Georgia: With just a partial review of the state, we've also discovered a thousand votes cast by those registered in non-residential, purely commercial addresses also disguised with "Apt," etc. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) November 22, 2020

Summit.news reports: The Senator also pointed to fraud in other states, noting that “We’re going to hear testimony from Nevada where 15 hundred people were deceased and should not have voted, four thousand people were illegal aliens, and 15 thousand people voted from commercial address when you have to vote from a home address.”

“It’s sort of Obama, Rahm Emanuel’s playbook,” Paul continued, referring to the infamous ‘never let a serious crisis to go to waste’ quote from the former president’s Chief of Staff.

“They took the crisis of COVID and then they changed election law … not by changing law at the state legislature, they had secretaries of state and or governors simply by fiat change the law to say ‘oh you can keep counting votes’ when the law did say that,” Paul urged.

“So, this election really was stolen in a way and it was stolen because people changed the law,” he added.

Following the interview, Paul again highlighted voting irregularities during a Senate hearing.

NEW – "The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen," Senator @RandPaul to @C_C_Krebs during the Senate federal hearing on election 'irregularities' pic.twitter.com/Oht6drO9PS — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) December 16, 2020

“The fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen. And the only way it was fixed is by, in the future, reinforcing the laws,” Paul said.