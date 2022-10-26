Rand Paul Demands Answers Over Pfizer Embedding Agents Within CDC

Senator Rand Paul demanded answers Monday in a letter to CDC director Rochelle Walensky detailing how the agency hired PR firm Weber Shandwick, which also represents Pfizer, to embed agents at the CDC.
In the letter Paul demands the CDC release non redacted documents detailing the company’s shady business dealings with the NCIRD.
Summit.news reports: Paul writes “On September 28, 2020 CDC awarded a federal contract award to Weber Shandwick to conduct marketing consulting services for the [NCIRD]. NCIRD is responsible for providing management and support services to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), which issues recommendations to CDC on vaccines including the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Paul further notes that the firm “embedded” some “10 on-site health communications staffers, seven health comms specialists, two health research specialists and one social media specialist,” as part of a deal costing $55.2 million and paid for partially with COVID emergency funds.
Paul notes that “target audience research,” was carried out including “promoting vaccines and communicating the risks and recommended actions for outbreaks,” in addition to “generating story ideas, distributing articles and conducting outreach to news, media and entertainment organization.”
“Weber embedded staff within CDC to promote vaccines and provide communications services related to COVID-19,” Paul asserts, adding “while simultaneously representing the interests of Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, two pharmaceutical companies actively seeking federal approval of their respective COVID-19 vaccines.”
Paul further urges that this “raises serious concerns about the independence of CDC and ACIP’s vaccine recommendations,” adding that it could represent a conflict of interest.
The Senator concludes that Americans “deserve impartiality from the entities responsible for issuing recommendations on the use of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters.”
As we highlighted last week, Paul said it is “appalling” that the CDC has approved COVID vaccinations for all children under the age of 19, urging that there is no scientific evidence that they have any advantages at all.
Walensky herself tested positive for COVID again last week, despite being vaccinated FIVE times. Critics, including Tucker Carlson have noted that the CDC head repeatedly claimed that “vaccinated people do not carry the virus and don’t get sick”.
