Rand Paul Choses Not To Have Covid Vaccine

Sen. Rand Paul is being blasted after explaining why he has chosen not to get a Covid-19 vaccine.

Paul, who is a physician, explained his decision during a radio appearance on WABC 770 AM on Sunday.

The Kentucky senator said he has already had the virus and until he sees evidence suggesting that immunity from the vaccine is better than natural immunity, he’s not going to get vaccinated.

RT reports: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has encouraged people who have had Covid-19 to still get vaccinated, saying that “experts do not yet know how long you are protected from getting sick again after recovering,” though reinfection is “rare.”

“In a free country you would think people would honor the idea that each individual would get to make the medical decision, that it wouldn’t be a big brother coming to tell me what I have to do,” Paul said. “Are they also going to tell me I can’t have a cheeseburger for lunch? Are they going to tell me that I have to eat carrots only and cut my calories? All that would probably be good for me, but I don’t think big brother ought to tell me to do it.”

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) on WABC 770 AM today: "I've just made my own personal decision that I'm not getting vaccinated because I've already had the disease and I have natural immunity now." pic.twitter.com/5JVJZUFp6X — The Recount (@therecount) May 23, 2021

The libertarian-leaning senator has been one of the most vocal critics of the government’s handling of the pandemic, getting into multiple heated arguments with White House health adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci about the actual safety that masks provided and the effects of pandemic-era lockdown measures.

Paul’s declaration follows reports that congressional Democrats are 100% vaccinated, while Republicans lag, with several saying they do not plan on getting inoculated.

The Kentucky senator’s open dismissal of getting vaccinated has set off alarms with critics, many of whom did not respond directly to Paul’s reasoning but rather accused him of discouraging getting vaccinated.

“This buffoonery is one of the main reasons we’re still unnecessarily losing hundreds of Americans each day,” author Amy Suskind tweeted in response.

“So brave… Such a leader… so manly…” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) sarcastically added.

Parents, don't let your kids grow up to become curly-headed anti-vaxxer idiots like Rand Paul. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) May 23, 2021

More conservative social media users have defended Paul’s reasoning as “common sense” and noted the senator’s medical background.

For all the people saying Rand Paul isn’t entitled to an opinion, he is a medical doctor. — Amy Tarkanian (@MrsT106) May 23, 2021