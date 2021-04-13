Rand Paul Blasts Dr Fauci For Saying The Vaccinated Can’t Eat Or Drink Indoors

Sen Rand Paul has called Dr. Anthony Fauci a ‘petty tyrant’ for claiming that people who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should not eat or drink indoors.

Just a matter of days ago, President Bidens chief medical adviser was caught out when confronted about Texas cases dropping despite being fully open for a month. He just said, “It can be confusing, because … often you have to wait a few weeks before you see the effect … I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors.”

The CDC director even said that data suggests that fully vaccinated people do not carry the virus.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: “Our data from the CDC today suggest that vaccinated people do not carry the virus.” pic.twitter.com/9W1SHecSEm — The Recount (@therecount) March 30, 2021

So despite more or less admitting he has no idea what he’s talking about, doctor doom is at it agin……this time claiming that fully vaccinated Americans should not eat or drink indoors.

Fauci is at it again. "It’s still not ok for vaccinated Americans to eat and drink indoors." pic.twitter.com/yWHTnRN18f — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 12, 2021

Physician and politician Senator Rand Paul has responded and accused Fauci of ignoring a hundred years of vaccine science!

Paul called Fauci a “petty tyrant” and urged people who have recovered from Covid or who have had their vaccines to go out and get on with their lives.