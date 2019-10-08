Rand Paul Applauds Trump’s Syria Withdrawal; Slams ‘Neocon War Caucus’

Sen. Rand Paul slammed the neocon war hawks and swamp monsters who are up in arms at President Trump fulfilling his promise to pull US troops out of Syria, noting Monday that “it sounded like the neocon war caucus of the Senate.”

“They always want to stay at war. They always think it’s the best answer,” Paul asserted, referring to Lindsey Graham, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, Nikki Hale among many other Republicans.

“I stand with [President Trump] today as he once again fulfills his promises to stop our endless wars and have a true America First foreign policy,” Paul said.

“We need to not think that it’s always the U.S.’ responsibility to fight every war and find every peace.” Paul urged, adding that “a couple of hundred people in Syria is simply a trip wire for a bigger war or for a calamity for our soldiers.”

“All these people got involved in this Syrian civil war. And to what end?” Paul asked.

“I mean, hundreds of thousands of people have died. Millions of people are displaced. So, once again, the idea of regime change in the Middle East — and this is what President Trump is so right about — regime change hasn’t worked. It’s led to more chaos,” the Senator further stated.

“It’s led to more chaos and the rise of ISIS came in the chaos of Hussein being toppled but also the chaos of Assad’s regime being made marginal and made fragile,” Paul continued.

“I think President Trump recognizes what President Reagan recognized — unfortunately too late, in Beirut. Leaving three or 400 people in an area that are vulnerable could lead to catastrophe, but also doesn’t really do anything to secure our national security,” Paul explained.

Rand Paul was following up on a tweet he fired out Monday declaring his support for Trump working to “stop our endless wars.”



I stand with @realDonaldTrump today as he once again fulfills his promises to stop our endless wars and have a true America First foreign policy. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 7, 2019

Trump issued a tweetstorm Monday defending his decision, saying “the Kurds fought with us,” and they “were paid massive amounts of money and equipment to do so.”

“I held off this fight for almost 3 years, but it is time for us to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars, many of them tribal, and bring our soldiers home,” the president wrote.

“WE WILL FIGHT WHERE IT IS TO OUR BENEFIT, AND ONLY FIGHT TO WIN,” he added.

Trump also vowed to “totally destroy and obliterate” Turkey’s economy if it wages missions considered “off limits” in the region.