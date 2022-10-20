Rand Paul: “Appalling” That CDC Has Approved Toxic COVID Jabs for Children

Senator Rand Paul has blasted the CDC for approving toxic COVID jabs for children under the age of 19, calling the decision “appalling.”
Paul tweeted a link to a story detailing the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voting by 15-0 to add the Covid-19 vaccine to the Vaccines for Kids program.
Paul pointed out that the same committee approved booster shots for kids despite there being no scientific evidence that they are safe or effective.
Summit.news reports: The CDC will vote today on whether to add the shots to children’s immunization schedules.
Earlier Paul highlighted how Moderna’s CEO admitted that booster shots are not necessary for younger people.
Paul wondered whether ‘Fauci enthusiasts’ at the CDC would still mandate the shots for kids:
Paul also highlighted further details on the Boston University gain of function revelations:
The Senator also retweeted Dr. Makary’s call for data on the Omicron vaccine in children to be released:
Finally, Paul also pointed his followers to a Bill Maher segment in which the Real Time host discussed the damage lockdowns have had on society:
As we highlighted last week, a new study by researchers in Ireland has concluded that babies born during the COVID lockdown were less likely to be able to speak before their first birthday than children born previously, adding to other voluminous evidence that lockdowns and masking in particular have had massively detrimental impacts upon children.
Fauci continued to pathetically attempt to rewrite history Sunday by declaring that schools closing and remaining closed during the pandemic was “nothing to do with” him.
