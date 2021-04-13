Radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib: ‘It’s Time to ABOLISH Policing’

Following the shooting of Duante Wright, Tlaib took to twitter to announce that policing “can’t be reformed.”
Twitchy.com reports: Just for the record: Tlaib is stating as a fact that the officer who shot Wright didn’t do it accidentally, right?
Actually, a lot of people agree and are asking her to do something about it as a member of Congress.
It’s pretty rich Tlaib says this from behind fencing with razor wire and surrounded by the National Guard.
Those weren’t even laws and weren’t passed by anybody.
