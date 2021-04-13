Radical Rep. Rashida Tlaib: ‘It’s Time to ABOLISH Policing’

April 13, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Rashida Tlaib says its time to abolish policing
LinkedInRedditTelegram

Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib has declared that it is time for the Biden administration to completely defund and abolish policing in the United States.

Following the shooting of Duante Wright, Tlaib took to twitter to announce that policing “can’t be reformed.”

Twitchy.com reports: Just for the record: Tlaib is stating as a fact that the officer who shot Wright didn’t do it accidentally, right?

Actually, a lot of people agree and are asking her to do something about it as a member of Congress.

It’s pretty rich Tlaib says this from behind fencing with razor wire and surrounded by the National Guard.

Those weren’t even laws and weren’t passed by anybody.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.




This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.