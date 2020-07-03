‘Racism Against White People’ Is Only Systemic Racism In US, Says Black University Professor

If there is systemic racism in the United States today, then it’s “racism against white people,” according to Dr. Carol M. Swain, a university professor and board member of Black Voices For Trump.

In an interview with Chanel Rion of One America News Network, Dr. Carol M. Swain said:

“It’s very clear to me that the Black Lives Matter organization is about something much bigger than black people, that it really is pushing a socialist, Marxist agenda. “White people are so confused in America. I hate to say it like that but I don’t know any other way to say it: They want to signal to black people that they care and the only way they feel like they can do that is to agree with the slogan, which is a true statement, that black lives matter in the same way that all lives matter. White lives matter, brown lives matter, but they can’t separate the slogan, which is a true statement, from an organization that has a goal that I believe is ultimately destructive to America. “There is something very wrong when they argue that racism is permanent. If it’s permanent, then there is nothing you can do about it. That white skin is property that means that people who just happen to have been born white they have property that gives them advantages over blacks. “If there is systematic racism today it is a racism against white people, in the sense that white people are told that they are responsible for all the evils in the world, that racism is permanent, and the only way they can redeem themselves is by divesting themselves of their whiteness. It involves a shaming of young white people, if you have white skin you’re supposed to have all these white privileges. I contend that there is black privilege, brown privilege, that it’s really about social class. The sooner we get away from defining everything, even the police brutality, as racism, the sooner we can bring everyone together as Americans. “We are all human beings in God’s image. Black Lives Matter and Antifa and organizations like that will not help us transcend racism and classism and the isms that they are concerned with. There are things that can be done in the black community, but the most important thing is helping people realize to how important their own attitudes are. I would argue that a person’s attitudes are more important than race, gender, social class in determining whether or not they are going to be successful.”

Dr. Swain appears to be singing from the same hymn sheet as Candace Owens, who warns patriots that “Black Lives Matter is a Marxist movement disguised as racial unrest.”

According to Owens, the situation is critical. “We fight now, or lose America to violent communism.”

“These thugs are delivering ultimatums to businesses & schools: Do as we say, or burn,” Owens continued.

In the past week, two Black Lives Matter co-founders have had their Marxist backgrounds exposed, adding weight to claims the group is a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi’s links to Communist Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro have been exposed, and co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted to being a “trained organizer” and “trained Marxist” in a resurfaced video.

Hawk Newsome, a Black Lives Matter leader also issued an ominous threat on Fox News, threatening that “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down the system and replace it,” before warning that he could be “speaking literally.”