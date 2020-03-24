Rachel Maddow Wants President Trump’s Coronavirus Briefings To Be Filtered Through HER

Democrat media mouthpiece anchors like Rachel Maddow are calling for President Trump’s daily coronavirus briefings to be filtered through them before being shown to the public.

The media briefings give vital information directly to the public from top agency doctors and the Trump administration.

But Maddow has demanded they immediately “stop!”

Maddow said on her Friday broadcast that Trump is “lying” at his daily briefings and warned that his words could kill people.

“If he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should — all of us – should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives,” Maddow told viewers.

Washingtonexaminer.com reports:

From The Rachel Maddow Show:

“Even when he’s talking about what he has done or what he will do, he is consistently lying and giving you happy talk that is stuff that the federal government isn’t actually doing. And it’s making people around the country count on the fact the federal government is doing that stuff when they’re not.

“I mean, there may be other people in the federal government who are saying things that are true, but these daily briefings from the White House are a litany of things from the president that would be awesome if they were true, if they were happening, but they’re not. And so the sooner we come to terms with that, I think the better for all of us. If it were up to me, and it’s not, I would stop putting those briefings on live TV. Not out of spite, but because it’s misinformation. If the president does end up saying anything true, you can run it as tape, but if he keeps lying like he has been every day on stuff this important, we should — all of us — should stop broadcasting it. Honestly, it’s going to cost lives.”

Media Research Center Vice President of Research Brent Baker explains our weekly pick: “After months of high-dungeon whining from journalists about the lack of White House press briefings, the president goes fully transparent, taking questions at length every day. Yet Maddow can only view the world through her Trump-hating filter, and so she wants to stop letting the public see them because Trump’s prominence only enrages her. It doesn’t say much about her faith in the public or the public’s trust in the media that she presumes reporters are unpersuasive when they correct Trump, and thus what she sees as his ‘lies’ are believed.”