Rachel Maddow: ‘I’ve Been Brainwashed To See Maskless People as Dangerous’

May 16, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
MSNBC's Rachel Maddow admits she has been brainwashed into believing maskless people are dangerous
MSNBC host Rachel Maddow admitted last week that she has been brainwashed by the mainstream media into believing maskless people are ‘dangerous.’

During Thursday’s show, Maddow declared that she will have to “re-wire myself so that when I see somebody out in the world who’s not wearing a mask. I don’t instantly think, you are a threat or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated.”

Maddow said that when she talked with people about the CDC’s new guidelines, she and the people she talked to had “personal feelings” about the guidelines:

“Part of it is that I feel like I’m going to have to re-wire myself so that when I see somebody out in the world who’s not wearing a mask. I don’t instantly think, you are a threat or you are selfish or you are a COVID denier and you definitely haven’t been vaccinated. I mean, we’re going to have to re-wire the way that we look at each other.”

