Rachel Maddow Gasps ‘Oh God’ As Analyst Explains Why Trump Can Still WIN Arizona

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow gasped in horror when an analyst explained to her exactly how President Donald Trump can still win Arizona, and why the mainstream media, including Fox News, has been way too keen to call the state for Biden.

“Oh my god, that crazy” gasped Maddow, before laughing extremely nervously as the MNSBC analyst explained that late early votes in the state appear to be heavily favoring the president — and not Joe Biden, as the mainstream media expected.

Rachel Maddow's reaction to realizing President Trump is on track to win Arizona: "Oh God!" pic.twitter.com/60KZ2sT8ja — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) November 5, 2020

“Of the new votes that were just reported out, Donald Trump won 43,966 of them. Joe Biden won 30, 332 of them. Donald Trump is getting around 59% of those votes.

“Oh my god, that’s crazy,” said Maddow.

“Remember there are three buckets here. The first bucket was the early. Biden won it by 10. The second bucket was the same day. Trump won it by 26. The third bucket, you are looking at the start of that. Now, this is not all of it. What we just got here again is about 75,000 votes.

“Remember, they said there are about 400,000 and change to come out of Maricopa County. So we got 75,000 of 400,000 plus out of Maricopa County. This pace of 59% for Trump, it might change as more ballots are added into here, let’s see. But I think it at least establishes I think up front the possibility here that this third bucket of votes is a Trump favorable bucket of votes.“

According to an Associated Press tally, with 88 percent reporting in Arizona, Biden has 1,469,341 votes in the state, while Trump has 1,400,951, as the difference shrinks to just 68,390 votes.

Epoch Times report: While the voting results for Arizona were called early for Biden by several news outlets, including Fox, Phoenix-based data analysis and political consulting firm Data Orbital said the ballots still being counted may be heavily Republican, with enough to potentially flip the state for Trump.

The Maricopa County announcement came as Trump supporters converged on a vote-counting center in Phoenix, chanting “stop the steal!” in reference to the president’s claims of election fraud. Trump has insisted that there were major problems with the voting and the ballot counting, especially with mail-in votes, while Republicans filed suits in various states over the election.

Rep. Paul Gosar, an Arizona Republican, joined the crowd, declaring: “We’re not going to let this election be stolen. Period.”