Rachel Maddow Breaks down in Tears over Mueller ‘Nothing Burger’

MSNBC’s resident conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow burst into tears on-air upon hearing that Robert Mueller had vindicated President Trump.
On Friday, after it was revealed that Mueller was not going to indict President Trump, Maddow spent the entire opening segment on the verge of a nervous breakdown.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barely holding it together, Maddow emotionally explained that she is on a fishing trip in Tennessee and came into a studio — despite having had the day off.
Clinging to absolutely anything to avoid apologizing for her bogus reporting, Maddow claimed that Mueller turning in his completed report is “the start of something, not the end of something.”
The host’s under eye area was visibly wet as her voice cracked.
