Rachel Maddow Breaks down in Tears over Mueller ‘Nothing Burger’

MSNBC’s resident conspiracy theorist Rachel Maddow burst into tears on-air upon hearing that Robert Mueller had vindicated President Trump.

On Friday, after it was revealed that Mueller was not going to indict President Trump, Maddow spent the entire opening segment on the verge of a nervous breakdown.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Barely holding it together, Maddow emotionally explained that she is on a fishing trip in Tennessee and came into a studio — despite having had the day off.

Watch now: @maddow hosts live Mueller report coverage from Tennessee pic.twitter.com/cP917nhAdZ — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 23, 2019

Clinging to absolutely anything to avoid apologizing for her bogus reporting, Maddow claimed that Mueller turning in his completed report is “the start of something, not the end of something.”

In terms of what the Mueller investigation's conclusion means and what it found, we know only the smallest little bits. This is the start of something, apparently, not the end of something. pic.twitter.com/8NYatLnQfP — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 23, 2019

The host’s under eye area was visibly wet as her voice cracked.

Mueller filing is a "comprehensive report." -Josh Gerstein, Politico, reports (Gerstein also points out that part of the memo on the scope of Mueller's investigation was blacked out, so we don't actually know everything Mueller was assigned to investigate.) pic.twitter.com/v9AjYzTCXK — Maddow Blog (@MaddowBlog) March 23, 2019

Rachel Maddow is crying, but MSNBC objectivity . . . — Pro Bar Singer (@EERCANE) March 23, 2019