Race Baiter Joy Reid Booted from MSNBC Show

MSNBC race baiter Joy Reid may no longer have a show on the network this spring following a surprise reshuffling by executives.

President of News Cycle Media Jon Nicosia announced the news on Twitter, declaring that a Comcast source confirmed that “Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC.”

Source @ Comcast: "Joy Reid will lose her 7p show in the next round of reshuffling at MSNBC." – "She does not have a show come mid Spring" – The "decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings" – 1/ — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022

“She does not have a show come mid Spring,” the source added. “decision has been made, the only thing left is messaging on the move, which will be ratings.”

Thepostmillennial.com reports: Nicosia continued on to state that while Reid “has allied at Comcast,” she is now viewed as being “unmanageable” by many.

Also, like Cuomo at CNN. Watch for MSNBC/Comcast to defend her right until the announcement. — Jon Nicosia (@NewsPolitics) January 6, 2022

“Also, similar to Cuomo, it appears those allies have found out she has been ‘less than truthful about past incidents,'” wrote Nicosia, alluding to last month’s firing of popular CNN host Chris Cuomo, after it was revealed that he was more intimately involved in helping his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, through his sexual assault scandal.

Overall, MSNBC’s weekday prime-time viewership dropped by 25 percent in 2021, with Reid’s ratings steadily plummeting throughout the year.