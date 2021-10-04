R Kelly Vows To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring: Big Names Will Be Revealed

R Kelly wants to dish the dirt on other Hollywood elites who he claims have also engaged in child rape.
According to an insider, who has known R Kelly for decades, “[R Kelly] and his team are working with the feds to reduce his prison time. He’ll provide evidence against other celebrities who were pedo**iles, and they’ll reduce his sentence.”
The alleged friend made the claims to Hip Hop publication Dreddsworld on condition of anonymity. He claims that one of the people R Kelly is prepared to expose is a “rapper” and the other is a “huge singer.”
Dreddsinfo.com reports: R Kelly has worked with dozens of the biggest names in music, throughout his career.
Last week, after weeks of testimony and entry of evidence, and after two days of deliberations, the jury found Kelly guilty on nine crimes including racketeering, sexual exploitation of a child, kidnapping, bribery, sex trafficking, and a violation of the Mann Act.
He faces up to 100 years in prison – unless he cuts a deal with federal prosecutors.