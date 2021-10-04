R Kelly Vows To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring: Big Names Will Be Revealed

R Kelly wants to dish the dirt on other Hollywood elites who he claims have also engaged in child rape.

According to an insider, who has known R Kelly for decades, “[R Kelly] and his team are working with the feds to reduce his prison time. He’ll provide evidence against other celebrities who were pedo**iles, and they’ll reduce his sentence.”

The alleged friend made the claims to Hip Hop publication Dreddsworld on condition of anonymity. He claims that one of the people R Kelly is prepared to expose is a “rapper” and the other is a “huge singer.”