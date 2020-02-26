‘Quit Briefing Him’: Gowdy Says ‘Epidemic Leaker’ Schiff Must Be Excluded From Intel Briefings

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff must be excluded from intelligence briefings because he has proven himself to be an “epidemic leaker” of classified information and a danger to the United States, according to Trey Gowdy.

Former Congressman Gowdy said top intelligence officials must urgently stop including the House Intelligence Committee Chairman in briefings because his track record of deceit and illegality means he cannot be trusted.

Gowdy warned the world last year that Schiff was “leaking like a sieve” and renewed his attack on the California Democrat during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity” last night, stating that anyone who leaks information from Schiff’s committee must be punished by law.

“No one is above the law, apparently except whoever leaks classified information out of Adam Schiff’s committee,” Gowdy said, reacting to the recent intelligence briefing on Russia’s alleged election interference efforts to help President Donald Trump in 2020.

“What the intelligence committee needs to give some thought to is [to] stop briefing someone who has a history and is an epidemic leaker.”

“Quit briefing him,” Gowdy said.

Earlier this month, former Rep. Jason Chaffetz called for Schiff to be stripped of his security clearance, describing him as a “liar” who is an “embarrassment” to the country.

“I still, to this day, do not understand why Adam Schiff has a security clearance,” Chaffetz said.

“He continues to lie. He continues to put out information that he knows is not true.“