Questions Raised as Angela Merkel Visibly Shakes AGAIN During Ceremony

German Chancellor Angela Merkel was filmed visibly shaking during another ceremony this morning, sparking serious concerns about her health.

The incident occurred during the formal appointing of the new justice minister in Berlin’s Bellevue Palace on Thursday morning. The chancellor began shaking uncontrollably while standing next to German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

This is the second time the Chancellor was seen struggling to keep her composure in just over a week. Earlier this month, Angela Merkel was filmed trembling and unstable on her feet as she appeared alongside Ukraine’s new president during a ceremony in the German capital.

Following the disturbing scene, a journalist later asked the Ms. Merkel about the incident, asking: “We saw that when you were waiting outside during the military honors, you started shaking.”

“How are you personally feeling? Should citizens be worried?”

Chancellor Merkel reportedly shook her head and mouthed “no”.

During Thursday morning’s incident, Merkel appeared visibly distraught and placed both hands on her chest, trying to control herself.

Nevertheless, she soldiered on with the ceremony, and later shook hands, and posed for photos with other officials.

Rt.com reports: At one point, the chancellor was offered a glass of water.

After the ceremony, Merkel’s spokesperson said the chancellor “is feeling well” and will attend the G20 meeting in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29, as planned.

Angela Merkel was previously spotted shaking two weeks ago when she met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Her condition looked more severe that time, as the shaking seemed more violent. She told reporters then that she was just dehydrated and recovered after drinking several glasses of water.



