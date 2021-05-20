Queensland Hairdresser Is Turning Away Clients Who’ve Had Covid Vaccines

A Hairdresser based in Queensland, Australia is banning clients who have had the covid vaccine from her salon.

The Gold Coast hairdresser, Yazmina Jade Adler, announced her new business policy on social media, saying she is worried that vaccinated clients will shed virus ‘particles’ and infect other customers who could then develop side effects.

Needless to say, following her announcement Adler is being slammed by some authorities and medical ‘experts’.

MSN reports: Immunology experts say it is scientifically impossible for Covid-19 vaccines to cause illness in unvaccinated people as they contain no live virus or any other infectious material that can pass from person to person.

‘It doesn’t really make sense, I guess a lot of people will question that, [but] it is like anything, like the disease or virus, it is spreading [jab particles] somehow and women are reporting side effects when they haven’t had the vaccine,’ Ms Adler told 9News.

Ms Adler announced the new rule over Khemia HI vibe frequency salon’s social media pages on Monday, stating: ‘we are not your hairdresser if you have had the Covid vax’.

‘The unknown health effects of the mRNA vaccine are not covered by our public liability insurance,’ Ms Adler wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

She apologised for any ‘inconvenience’ to customers but said ‘the safety of our staff and existing clients is our priority’, adding the policy would be re-evaluated in 2023 when clinical trials of the ‘experimental injection’ are completed.

The business’ posts have since been flagged as ‘missing context’ and ‘defying science’ by independent fact checkers, the Australian Associated Press.

In a statement addressing the claims, AAP said a Facebook post circulating online claims that ‘countless reports and anecdotes affirm’ people who are unvaccinated against Covid-19 are becoming ill ‘just by being in the vicinity’ of those who have had the jab.