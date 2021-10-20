Queen Welcomes Billionaires & Tech Entrepreneurs, Including Bill Gates, To Windsor Castle

The Queen welcomed billionaire business leaders, presidential envoys and tech entrepreneurs to Windsor Castle for a very lavish reception on Tuesday following a Government investment summit.

Among the guests invited to the Queen’s Berkshire home after the day-long conference in London was Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates.

The Mail Online reports: The Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge, who were also in attendance, were suited and booted as they met some of the leading figures in the castle’s green drawing room before mingling more widely.

US climate envoy John Kerry, Poppy Gustafsson, chief executive officer of cyber security firm Darktrace, and Hamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan managing director of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, were among those who met the senior royals.

The Queen, Charles and Prince William warmly welcomed the business leaders and members of the Government including Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, who donned a cobalt blue ensemble, and International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson was due to be introduced first, but he appeared after the Queen began welcoming her guests and took his place at the end of the line.

The senior royals were also joined by the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Prince Michael of Kent.

A relaxed-looking Duke of Cambridge, who opted for a navy suit, crisp white shirt and red tie, could be seen with a drink in his hand as he chatted to guests in the sumptuous surroundings of the Castle’s St George’s Hall.

In a foreword for the Global Investment Summit’s official brochure, the Queen said she was ‘proud’ of how the UK is moving towards a sustainable future but ‘there is still much more to do’.

The head of state also urged nations to ‘rise to the challenge’ and avert the problems associated with climate change.

Her Majesty described how tackling the pandemic had inspired scientific breakthroughs and how innovation in the UK often comes from ‘teamwork against adversity’ like the Second World War efforts of Alan Turing and colleagues in breaking the Nazi regime’s Enigma Code.