Queen & Prince Charles Hold Emergency Meeting To Discuss Prince Andrew Scandal

The Queen and Prince Charles held an emergency meeting to discuss the scandal surrounding Prince Andrew over his friendship with billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

They reportedly met at Sandringham to discuss Andrew’s future role in public life after a US law chief shamed the Duke by revealing that FBI tried to interview him over Jeffrey Epstein but got “zero co-operation”.

Both the Queen and Prince Charles had hoped that in time Andrew could have been rehabilitated back into public life but that is now “looking increasingly unlikely” a Royal source told The Sun

The Mail Online reports: It comes amid ‘growing frustration’ among members of the royal family over the international attention the Duke of York’s ties to Epstein is bringing.

Yesterday, Andrew furiously denied claims by New York state attorney Geoffrey Berman that he had not cooperated with the US probe, insisting to friends that he would be happy to comment but ‘hadn’t been approached yet’.

And there was yet more attention on the Epstein case after it emerged the Met Police could reoped their own sex-trafficking investigation into the convicted sex offender, who hanged himself in his New York prison cell last year.

Earlier this week, Berman stood outside Epstein’s New York mansion and accused the Queen’s son of failing to respond to requests by the FBI and US prosecutors for an interview over his friendship with the financier.

Roberts sued Epstein in 2015 and claims she had sex with the Duke of York three times, including once in London when she was 17, once in New York and another time at Epstein’s private Caribbean island of Little St James.

The claims against the Duke of York in that case were struck out by a judge for being ‘immaterial and impertinent.

Prince Andrew has ’emphatically’ denied any relationship with the mother-of-three, who now lives in Cairns in Australia, ‘in any form’ and that he does not recall a 2001 pictured of him with Ms Roberts being taken.