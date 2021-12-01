House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was photographed going maskless at a DC event on Tuesday, where attendees, including children, were forced to wear masks.

The photo’s show Pelosi at a D.C. party hosted by the California State Society with guests swarming around her, including a child, wearing masks — but Pelosi’s mask was nowhere to be seen. This event took place just one day after President Biden ordered all Americans to start wearing masks indoors.

Tickets for the event stated that all attendees over the age of two had to wear masks or would be denied entry.

Rules for thee, but not for me! Queen Pelosi spotted maskless at event where children were forced to wear masks… pic.twitter.com/0ZQZC063BC — News Punch (@realnewspunch) December 1, 2021

Breitbart.com reports: Pelosi’s maskless jaunt comes just a day after President Biden urged Americans to begin wearing masks indoors again, even if vaccinated.

“Sooner or later we are going to see cases of this new variant here in the United States,” Biden said. “Please wear your mask when you’re indoors, in public settings around other people.”

A message sent to all ticket holders for the event attended by Pelosi instructed attendees to wear masks, including children.

“All visitors ages two (2) and older are required to wear a mask while visiting Smithsonian museums and indoor spaces, regardless of their vaccination status.”

It’s not the first time the Democrat speaker has flouted the same restrictive COVID guidelines pushed by her party.

During the height of lockdowns in California, a maskless Pelosi visited a local hair salon in San Francisco for a blowout service, despite the fact that the Democrat government in California had forced salons to close their doors to customers for months, and specifically instructed salons to restrict lengthy blow-drying due to the spread of germs.

Joe Biden himself has repeatedly been caught flouting his own advice to mask when in close proximity to others. The latest incident occurred just two days ago, when photos emerged of the President going maskless inside a store in Nantucket, MA.

Despite this, the White House continues to insist that Biden is not flouting official mask guidelines.