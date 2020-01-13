Queen Fears Prince Harry May Go Public With Damaging Accusations About Royal Family

Prince Harry is due to meet with the Queen amid fears from Buckingham Palace that he and his wife Meghan could go public with damaging accusations about the Royal family if they do not get what they want.

As the Queen, Prince Charles and Prince William join forces to confront Harry for the first time since he announced plans to quit his role, the threat of a ‘no-holds barred’ television interview was looming.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced last week they are to step back as senior royals and become ‘financially independent’.

MSN reports: The Queen has made it clear she wants the “Sussex situation” as it has become known, resolved within days to prevent further damage to the monarchy.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 98, is said to have been left “deeply hurt” by his grandson’s decisions and is angry at their “lack of respect”.

The Duke is “with the Queen at Sandringham and supporting her” a royal source said, although he is not expected to take part in the summit. The Duchess of Sussex is expected to dial in from Canada.

Buckingham Palace aides fear the Duke and Duchess, 38, could prove problematic for the institution if they are allowed to cut loose and are not kept on side.

Tom Bradby, the ITV journalist and a friend of both Prince William and Prince Harry, warned on Sunday that the Sussexes were considering a set-piece television interview in which they reveal their reasons for stepping back from the family.

“I have some idea of what might be aired in a full, no-holds-barred sit down interview and I don’t think it would be pretty,” he wrote in the Sunday Times.