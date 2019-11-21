Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew’s Salary And Bans Him From Public Appearances

Queen Elizabeth has stripped Prince Andrew of his royal salary and banished him from public life to punish him for fraternizing with notorious child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and attempting to cover it up in a disastrous BBC interview earlier this week, according to British reports.

Buckingham Palace is ‘braced’ for the ‘imminent’ arrival of a subpoena summoning Prince Andrew to give evidence under oath in the US, according to the Telegraph, but leading Queen’s Counsel barrister Baroness Helena Kennedy said she’d advise Andrew never to go to America again in case he is arrested and sentenced to prison and can never leave.

Prince Andrew is back at Buckingham Palace today to see the Queen for the first time since she fired him from public duties as a member of the Royal Family.

The solemn-looking Duke of York is expected to discuss losing his £249,000 ($322,719) taxpayer-funded salary and how his future will be limited to smaller private family events in crisis talks with his mother this afternoon.

Andrew is also expected to ask permission to continue his charity Pitch@Palace without royal patronage, after a number of major corporations pulled their sponsorship to avoid being associated with the toxic prince due to his pedophile connections.

Earlier Prince Andrew had smiled and waved as he left his Windsor home driving his £170,000 Bentley Flying Spur sports car as calls for him to give evidence to the FBI under oath reached fever pitch.

DailyMail report: Andrew’s public life is largely over at the age of 59 after the Queen discussed the crisis with heir to throne Prince Charles before summoning her distraught ‘favorite son’ to the palace to deliver the bad news yesterday evening.

Charles, who is in New Zealand with his wife Camilla until Saturday, is said to have stepped in and made it clear his younger brother must be cut adrift without delay.

The brothers recently had high-profile rows over whether Andrew’s daughters Beatrice and Eugenie should enjoy the perks given to Charles’ children William and Harry – and now the sisters’ public roles and income are likely to fall after their father’s demise.

Beatrice’s wedding plans for next year are also up in the air and may even be scaled back, especially as Eugenie’s nuptials last year cost British taxpayers around £2million.

The Duke of York is today being urged to fly to America to speak to the FBI with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein’s victims warning him ‘any delay’ must lead to US agents heading to London to interview him before Christmas.

Buckingham Palace is ‘braced’ for the ‘imminent’ arrival of a subpoena summoning Andrew to give evidence under oath in the US, according to the Telegraph. QC Baroness Helena Kennedy, a leading barrister, said if he was her client she’d advise him never to go to America again in case he is arrested and sentenced to prison.

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represents five of Epstein’s ‘slaves’, wants to force him to give evidence in the US – but prosecutors would treat him as a witness to help prosecute Epstein’s ‘helpers’ and co-conspirators rather than a criminal suspect.

Ms Bloom said: ‘Andrew and his staff must cooperate with all investigations, show up for civil depositions and trials, and produce all documents. Nobody is above the law and everybody should have to answer questions’.

The Queen took decisive action against her second son last night in a desperate bid to contain the fall-out from the duke’s disastrous Newsnight interview about his years of friendship with the pedophile.

Andrew will lose his £249,000 annual income from the taxpayer-funded Sovereign Grant as a result – but will keep his grace-and-favour home in Windsor and cash will still come in from his mother’s Duchy of Lancaster estate, the source of her multi-million pound private income.

The Duke wanted to speak to the BBC but he was skewered by Emily Maitlis. The misjudgment triggered days of catastrophic headlines and caused a string of businesses and charities to desert him, with experts calling it the biggest crisis to grip the royal family for decades.

Royal expert Penny Junor said: ‘I would think the Queen is horrified – it’s been a disastrous year’ and biographer Ingrid Seward, Editor in Chief of Majesty Magazine, said: ‘I have never known anything like this in living memory’.

Andrew has been pilloried for his TV performance because of a lack of contrition for his friendship with the paedophile and his failure to express sympathy for the dozens of women Epstein trafficked and abused over three decades.

His alibis for not having sex with Virginia Roberts three times including being in Woking’s Pizza Express have also been widely ridiculed by the public.

And now his claim he was with Britain’s consul general in New York when Ms Roberts said they slept together in 2001 became at odds with the diplomat in question, Sir Thomas Harris, who said last night: ‘I don’t recall him staying with me’.