Queen Elizabeth Strips Prince Andrew of All Titles as Elite Pedophile Ring Lawsuit Looms

Queen Elizabeth has stripped her son Prince Andrew of all Royal Titles as an elite pedophile ring lawsuit threatens to expose her son’s horrific child sex crimes.

The action – effective immediately – means The Duke of York will now be forced to defend his VIP child sex ring case in a U.S. court as a “private citizen.” The lawsuit, brought by one of Epstein’s child sex slaves Virginia Giuffre, is due to move into a discovery phase soon where Andrew will be forced to sit for an interview under oath.

The lawsuit threatens to name and shame elite pedophiles who raped children trafficked to them by Epstein’s network, including politicians, members of British royalty and businessmen.

VIP Elite PANIC After Prince Andrew Served with Child Sex Lawsuit Papers

Breitbart.com reports: It comes on the same day more than 150 UK military veterans wrote to Queen Elizabeth and asked her to strip Andrew of his honorary military titles.

Their demand follows his relationship with the late, disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, as Breitbart News reported.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “With The Queen’s approval and agreement, The Duke of York’s military affiliations and Royal patronages have been returned to The Queen.

“The Duke of York will continue not to undertake any public duties and is defending this case as a private citizen.”

A royal source told the Daily Telegraph all of the Duke’s roles have been handed back to the Queen with immediate effect for redistribution to other members of the Royal Family.

The downgrading comes just 24-hours after Prince Andrew had his bid to get a civil case which alleges he sexually assaulted Virginia Giuffre dismissed by a U.S. judge, as Breitbart News reported.

Andrew, who has not been charged with any criminal offences, has vehemently denied all the allegations against him.

We will keep you updated on this story as it progresses.