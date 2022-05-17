Queen Elizabeth: ‘Princess Diana Was Murdered’ – Stunning Admission

Queen Elizabeth’s first reaction to hearing the news of Princes Diana’s death was to declare that “someone must have greased the brakes”, according to bombshell new testimony.

The stunning admission appears in Andrew Morton’s new book ‘The Queen,’ which is being serialised in the Daily Mail.

Diana was killed under suspicious circumstances in an August 1997 car crash that took place in the Pont de l’Alma tunnel in Paris.

Queen Elizabeth was initially informed that Diana had suffered only a broken arm and had walked away from the accident, to which she responded, “Someone must have greased the brakes.”

Summit.news reports: According to Morton, the Queen’s reaction “shocked and puzzled her staff, who’d rarely heard her use such colloquial language.”

“Was the Queen implying that Diana had been a target?” asks Morton.

The official explanation is that the accident was caused by a combination of dangerous driving and Henri Paul being over the limit. However, conspiracy theories surrounding the car crash have raged virtually since the night it happened.

Questions about why surveillance cameras in the tunnel failed, the potential involvement of a white Fiat Uno, a strange flash that occurred before the accident, and why it took so long to get Diana to a hospital are often asked.

Innumerable theories as to the motive behind Diana possibly being killed as a result of a Royal Family conspiracy have circulated over the years, including concerns that her boyfriend Dodi Fayed, a Muslim, would taint their bloodline.

Such theories were bolstered in 2007, when a handwritten letter written by Diana sent to her butler Paul Burrel was revealed in which Diana claimed that Prince Charles was plotting to kill her.

Diana claimed her husband was “planning an accident in my car,” according to the letter, which was written in October 1993.

The two documentaries embedded below explore some of the alternative explanations behind the alleged accident.