Queen Elizabeth II Has Died Aged 96

Buckingham Palace have confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully at Balmoral on the afternoon of Thursday 8th September 2022.

Her family had been gathered at her Scottish estate after concerns about her health grew earlier in the day.

The Queen was 96 and had reigned. for 70 years.

Her death brings to an end the longest reign in the history of the United Kingdom, and one of the longest reigns by any head of state.

Britain now has a new King

The BBC reports: The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

With her death, her eldest son Charles, the former Prince of Wales, will lead the country in mourning as the new King and head of state for 14 Commonwealth realms.

In a statement, Buckingham Palace said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and the Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

All the Queen’s children travelled to Balmoral, near Aberdeen, after doctors placed the Queen under medical supervision.

Her grandson, Prince William, is also there, with his brother, Prince Harry, on his way.